Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: Why Their Split Is Easier Than It Was With Brad Pitt

Break ups can be painful, but we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s divorce wasn’t as bad as her famous split from Brad Pitt!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, shocked the world when they announced they were splitting after just two years of marriage. And while fans everywhere are still mourning the end of their relationship, we’ve just learned the process wasn’t as daunting as we thought. “Obviously this is a very painful time for Jen, but this divorce isn’t nearly as traumatic as her last one. When she and Brad [Pitt] broke up, she didn’t see it coming, she felt like she had no say. But with Justin, it was not a shock. It was much more of a mutual decision. And, she’s also much stronger and more grounded now. No divorce is easy, but it’s safe to say this one is much easier than her divorce with Brad,” a source close to Jennifer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Good for her, right?

It’s hard to forget how messy her 2005 split from Brad was. They were America’s favorite couple until Brad ended things to ultimately be with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Their divorce is still one of the most talked about moments in Hollywood history. However, we aren’t surprised to find her break-up with Justin was far less painful. After reading their joint statement, it’s clear their decision was made out of love. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” Jennifer and Justin said.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” they continued. We admire how they’ve handled such a difficult situation, and we wish them the best in the future!