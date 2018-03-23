DuShon Monique Brown Dead: Beloved ‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Dies At 49

This is absolutely heartbreaking. DuShon Monique Brown, who played Connie on NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire,’ has died at just 49 years old after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

DuShon Monique Brown died at the age of 49 on March 23 after suffering a heart attack, according to TMZ. She died a little after 12 p.m. at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office revealed, according to the Chicago Tribune. DuShon, who played Connie, Chief Boden’s assistant, on Chicago Fire, reportedly admitted herself to a Chicago hospital a few days before her death after suffering chest pains. She reportedly went through tests and was released. An official cause of death has not been released.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” executive producer Dick Wolf told Chicago Tribune. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to DuShon’s rep for comment. DuShon had been on the show since its debut in 2012. She also appeared as Nurse Katie Welch on Prison Break from 2005 to 2007. She had complete filming for the TV movie Public Housing Unit, which is set to be released this year.

The news was also confirmed in an email sent to parents by Chicago’s Kenwood Academy High School principal Gregory Jones, where DuShon was once a counselor. She worked as the school’s crisis counselor and led the Drama Starz Program. DuShon is survived by her daughter.