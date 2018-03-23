Offset’s Alleged Baby Mama Celina Powell Claims Cardi B Is Pregnant With A Boy

Cardi B has yet to confirm her alleged pregnancy, but her baby’s gender was just revealed by a very unexpected source!

Offset’s alleged baby mama Celina Powell is spilling all the tea today! Just moments after she announced the birth of her daughter Karma, the model is now claiming Offset’s fiancée Cardi B, 25, is pregnant with a boy. “@iamcardib be paying these blogs not to post my baby because I sent @OffsetYRN my babies pic & there’s no denying her gurl chill out y’all will have your SON in a few months, but don’t stop KARMA’s shine,” she tweeted on March 23. Wow! We definitely didn’t see that coming. After TMZ reported the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was 6 months pregnant, fans have been dying to know if it’s true. Cardi has yet to confirm or deny the claim, so Celina’s tweet is only fueling the rumor even more. We just want answers!

Plus, Cardi’s latest outfit choices make it seem like she’s definitely hiding something. For the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, she wore gorgeous red tulle dress. And although she looked stunning, we couldn’t help but notice that it conveniently covered her stomach area. Such a coincidence, right? Then, at a concert back in February, Cardi wore a fitted nude bodysuit that showed off a slight bump. “Holy sh*t, Cardi B pregnant for real!” one fan tweeted after seeing the pic.

However, we can understand why Cardi may want to keep her pregnancy a secret for now. After all, her beau Offset has quite the drama of his own. Back in January, Celina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVLEY that she asked a judge to serve Offset with a DNA test following her baby’s birth. And although Offset has vehemently denied that the child is his, Celina is still convinced. “She’s his [Offset] twin lol. Watch when I post more of her, like I said I just want to enjoy her for a little longer but I won’t leave y’all waiting,” Celina said. I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out!