Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & More Stars Show Support For March For Our Lives The Day Before Protest

Ahead of the big event in Washington D.C., the March For Our Lives got some love from some huge stars. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more joined in by saying #enough.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to arrive in Washington as part of the March For Our Lives, and Taylor Swift, 25, made sure that everyone knew she was supporting this movement for greater gun control. “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence,” Taylor captioned a March 23 Instagram post. “Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship. I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.”

“I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again,” Taylor added. The “Delicate” singer normally shies away from getting political (with her biggest statement being a tweet in support of the 2017 Women’s March.) It seems that, like the survivors of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, Taylor could not stay silent. Neither could Selena Gomez, 25, who also posted the March For Our Lives logo to her Instagram account. “Protect kids not guns! #MarchForOurLives”

Camila Cabello, 21, also weighed in on the eve of the massive gathering in the nation’s capital. “Tomorrow is #marchforourlives and it is SO important that we all join in and fight for change. no one should fear for their lives so we need to make sure that these tragic events never. happen. again. #iwillmarch.” Similarly, Miley Cyrus, 25, said she would march too. She arrived early for the march, and for her scheduled performance at the event.

“Proud to be apart of the March For Our Lives ! #NeverAgain #SHINE,” Miley said, captioning a shot of her in DC. The young stars of PRETTY MUCH tweeted that they “stand in support of #MarchForOurLives and everyone joining in. Spread love and happiness ✊#NeverAgain.”

Miley, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande are expected in Washington to march and perform at the central event. With events planned in New York City, Los Angeles and at 800+ other sites across the world, plenty of more stars will likely join in and demand action to end the culture of gun violence that have left so many dead.