Donald Trump Makes Another Startling Move To Ban Transgender People From Military & Celebs Freak

It’s Friday, which means President Donald Trump, 71, is yet again dumping some shocking news on Americans just as they settle into their weekends. This time the controversial commander in chief is declaring via White House memo that he has updated his plan for a transgender ban across the military. The new orders suggest banning transgender individuals from serving in the armed services under “limited circumstances.” This unexpected announcement is a followup to the ban he first proposed in August of 2017.

The memo states that “transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria — individuals who the policies state may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery — are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances,” per CNN. Unsurprisingly, this new announcement was met with disgust and disbelief from a number of politicians and celebrities. “Trump announced yet another effort to ban certain trans service members from the military,” George Takei wrote on Twitter. “Because this is what bullies and cowards do. They go after those already hurting or under attack. This is truly the hyena presidency.”

Trump announced yet another effort to ban certain trans servicemembers from the military. Because this is what bullies and cowards do. They go after those already hurting or under attack. This is truly the hyena presidency. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2018

No one with the strength & bravery to serve in the U.S. military should be turned away because of who they are. This hateful ban is purpose-built to humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor & dignity. #ProtectTransTroops — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 24, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi offered this sharp rebuke to the announcement: “No one with the strength & bravery to serve in the U.S. military should be turned away because of who they are. This hateful ban is purpose-built to humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor & dignity.” Likewise, actress Fran Drescher offered this response: “There is NEVER an excuse 4 discrimination. @POTUS does not see his own insecurity & self loathing that is expressed by his outward aggression & hostility towards others. He is NOT a visionary- Most transgender troops to be banned under new Pentagon policy.” It’s a safe bet that this issue will come up at the March for Our Lives demonstration on Saturday, March 24.