Okay. This is different. During a special screening of their film, ‘The Last Movie Star,’ in Los Angeles, Burt Reynolds and Chevy Chase celebrated…by locking lips in a passionate kiss!

That’s right. Fletch panted a wet one on the face of Bandit (70s/80s kids would get that reference. For the rest, there’s Netflix.) Burt Reynolds, 82, and Chevy Chase, 74, went all in for a full lip lock during the Los Angeles showing of The Last Movie Star on March 22, according to Daily Mail. Both Burt and Chevy appear in the movie, and it appears the two wanted to celebrate the La La Land premiere in fashion. It’s unsure what caused this PDA. Perhaps it was just two veteran actors showing love and respect for each other?

Or, perhaps Burt got wind of that “Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history” meme and wanted to join in on the fun? After all, this is National Lampoon Vacation’s Clark Griswold making out with J.J. McClure from The Cannonball Run. Considering how Burt Reynolds is considered an iconic Hollywood sex symbol, maybe this was Chevy’s only chance to get some sugar from the man who played Jack Horner.

Who knows? It could just be two friends enjoying their moment in the spotlight after making a movie. The Last Movie Star, according to Rotten Tomatoes, recounts the story of “an aging movie star (Burt Reynolds)” who “accepts an invitation to receive a lifetime achievement award at a film festival, but the ceremonies are far from the glamour he anticipated.” The film also features Ariel Winter, who was also there at the premiere. She seemed to miss out on this co-star makeout session.

Speaking of bizarre, confusing moments surrounding people’s kissers, Burt did a bit of damage control over a confusing interview with Hoda Kotb, 53, on the March 15 episode of the Today show. While promoting his film, Burt complimented Hoda by saying he was “so proud of you for not having your lips larger.” Huh? During that interview, he also said he fell in love with Sally Field when she was 7.

“It didn’t come out like that. I don’t know what the hell I said,” Burt told USA TODAY. “But I got so (hacked) off at people being (hacked) off at me for hurting Kotb. “I never, ever meant to hurt her. I think she’s the best at doing what she does. And that laugh is to die for.” As for the Sally remark? “I didn’t say 7. I said 37, I think.”