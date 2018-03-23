Aubrey O’Day Reportedly Insisting Her Alleged Affair With Don Jr. Has Nothing To Do With His Divorce

Donald Trump Jr.’s divorce from Vanessa Trump has nothing to do with the alleged affair he had with Aubrey O’Day in 2012. Well, that’s what Aubrey’s reportedly telling her friends, at least.

Aubrey O’Day has not publicly commented on rumors of her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., but she is reportedly making sure her close friends know that her alleged relationship with the now 40-year-old had nothing to do with his wife, Vanessa Trump, filing for divorce earlier this week, according to TMZ. As has been previously reported, Donald Jr. reportedly told Aubrey that his marriage to Vanessa was over when the two were allegedly together. The singer is “devastated” that she’s being referred to as a “homewrecker” amidst this scandal, as she thought Donald was leaving his wife for her at the time of the alleged affair, TMZ’s source claims.

However, Donald definitely did not leave his wife, and they stayed together for six more years after the alleged tryst. She was pregnant with their third child at the time this all allegedly went down, and reportedly found steamy texts between Aubrey and Donald that tipped her off to the alleged affair. With convincing from his father, Donald Trump, Don. Jr. reportedly ended his alleged relationship with Aubrey and left her devastated. In the months following the alleged breakup, she released two songs that seemed to detail her heartbreak over the situation. The lyrics of both songs, “DJT” and “Somebody That I Used To Know (Remix),” tell the story of a woman scorned by a man who she was having an affair with, but he eventually went back to his wife. Hmm, sounds familiar, right?

Clearly, things still didn’t work out between Donald and Vanessa, and with five kids together, they’re getting divorced anyway. They have not publicly revealed what led Vanessa to finally pull the plug, but Aubrey is reportedly certain that she had nothing to do with it. This trouble was clearly a long time coming, though!