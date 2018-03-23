Get it, ladies! Ashley Graham and her sister, Abigail, modeled a sexy new viral accessory in an Instagram video, and the clip is too hot to handle.

Could model Ashley Graham, 30, and her sister, Abigail, be new spokesmodels for the viral Ta-Ta Towel? It sure seems possible, as the accessory’s official Instagram account posted a video of Ashley and Abigail trying the product on and shaking their breasts. Ashley has never been shy about showing off her body, so we weren’t surprised to see her exposing her half naked body while promoting the $45 bathroom accessory, which wraps around the breasts to eliminate under-boob sweat. The product is actually designed to keep a woman’s breast dry while they get ready in the privacy of their own home, but since Ashley is Ashley, she decided to document the entire thing with a video posted on Ta-Ta Towel’s Instagram page on March 15.

“The #SisterShake! Get it girls! We love @theashleygraham and her sister shaking things up in their #TaTaTowels! This is so surreal, life = made! 😁 Get your #TaTaTowel at http://www.tatatowels.com,” they captioned the video. Interestingly, Ashley isn’t the first celebrity to wear the viral product. Rachel Bloom also gave the towel a try while on set in Oct. 2017. “I am thrilled with my @tatatowels purchase and how well it goes with the hairstyle for the scene I’m shooting today,” she wrote on Instagram. “THIS frau is keepin’ it classy and dry!”

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian has also expressed her love for the product in the past. While recently talking to Allure, she said, “Such a good idea, when you’re getting glam for a night out — especially if you’re bigger on top.”