Ariel Winter Reveals She’s Taking Time Off From College After Less Than 1 Year: I Want ‘More Of A Life’

Ariel Winter, 20, is making an important decision to focus on herself and her career right now, and we’re here for it! In a red carpet interview at the premiere of her new film The Last Movie Star, Ariel mentioned that as result of this change, she’s taking a break from her college studies over at UCLA. “I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” Winter told ET‘s Katie Krause. “That’s really it at the moment. But I think education’s really important. I love being there. I love learning. I will continue to keep learning.” You do you, Ariel! Specifically, Ariel mentioned she wants to act in more film projects. She explained, “Really anything that comes my way that speaks to me or feels rights, something, a new character I haven’t done before. I’m pretty open. I like doing different things. I like trying things, so for me, it’s really whatever happens.”

Speaking of her recent premiere, we reported earlier how Ariel stunned with her dress that gave off major old Hollywood vibes. Walking the red carpet, Ariel wore a floor-length silver gown that had a huge plunge and spaghetti straps. In addition to her gorgeous outfit, Ariel donned some red lipstick along with dark eye shadow.

While at the premiere for Pacific Rim, Ariel packed on the PDA with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30. While walking down the red carpet together on Mar. 21 together, the two shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.