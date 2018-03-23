Amber Rose Confirms 21 Savage Split & Admits She’s Heartbroken: ‘I Think About Him Every Day’

It’s official. Amber Rose has confirmed that she and 21 Savage have broken up after dating for two years. But she admits that she doesn’t ‘feel single.’ Here’s what she said about the split.

After reports that Amber Rose and 21 Savage parted ways after two years together, the model confirmed the heartbreaking news on March 23 during the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show. “To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” Amber explained about the breakup. “I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can’t say that I’m single because I still think about him every day. My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t—the love is still there.”

She also confirmed that the split happened fairly recently. “We’re just having a rough patch, it’s just very fresh. I could never say that I’m single because I don’t feel single, I still love him,” she admitted before getting real personal about how she’s coping. “I still sniff em [his old underwear], I was just sniffing ’em before I got here. I miss that motherf*****. If you don’t love the smell of your man’s private area, then you don’t really love him.”

While Amber’s been going through a difficult time, there has been some positivity sent her way — or more specifically, her son’s way. Earlier this week, Amber revealed on Instagram that Taylor Swift surprised her 5-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz by sending him a package that contained tickets to her upcoming Reputation tour and a personal note. How cute is that? Let’s be real, there’s no better way to get over a breakup than jamming out to some TSwift!