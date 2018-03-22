‘Station 19’ Review: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Is Fun, Fiery & Full Of That Epic Shondaland Drama

The highly-anticipated ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff, ‘Station 19,’ is making its debut on March 22. The firefighter drama is a thrilling and sexy addition to the TGIT lineup!

When we first met Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), she was pulling a move straight out of Meredith Grey’s handbook. She stuck her hand in a teenage boy’s abdomen in an attempt to save his life. Now she’s getting her own show with Station 19. The spinoff will follow Andy and the rest of her Station 19 co-workers as they fight fires and save lives in Seattle.

After watching the first episode, I am completely sold on the spinoff. I had my reservations, but Station 19 is a great addition to Shondaland’s TGIT lineup. The premiere introduces us to the crew, including Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre), Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan), Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), Victoria “Vic” Hughes (Barrett Doss), Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza), and Captain Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval). Ben (Jason George) is excited and ready to continue making his transition from doctor to firefighter.

Like Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 isn’t light on action. There are plenty of grizzly fires and incredible escapes to get your heart racing. But if you’re looking for that Shondaland steam, Station 19 has it. Andy has electrifying chemistry with two of her very attractive co-stars. I’m already torn over which couple to ship. I’m going to need a few weeks to go over the pros and cons of each.

The entire Station 19 cast is rock-solid. Danielle is particularly delightful as Maya. There’s a lot to get through in the premiere, so I’m sure the cast will be fleshed out more as the season goes on. What I really love about Station 19 is the father-daughter dynamic between Andy and Captain Pruitt. The parent-child relationships on other TGIT shows, specifically Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, are complicated and have been extremely fraught at times, but Station 19 is switching it up. Andy and Captain Pruitt have a very strong relationship that makes me smile.

There’s been a lot of hype around Station 19, and it’s well-founded. The show features a tough and confident lead who knows what she wants and goes after it. Andy doesn’t let a man define her, and that’s why she’s the heart and soul of Station 19. Do yourself a favor and watch this exhilarating and steamy new series. You won’t regret it.