Hot Pink Eye Makeup — See Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & More Rocking The Trend

I never would have guessed that wearing hot pink makeup on your eyes could be sexy, but these celebs have proven me wrong! See stars rocking the trend here!

Kim Kardashian recently rocked pink eyeshadow with her platinum blonde hair, in January. Her makeup was done by Ariel Tejada. He actually used the super affordable SEPHORA COLLECTION Sephora PRO Editorial Palette — specifically, a shade called “Amy.” She looks really cool and unique — we love this look on her.

At the 2017 Met Gala, both Selena Gomez AND Rihanna rocked pink eye makeup. Obviously, Selena’s look was a bit more “wearable,” while Rihanna’s look was more couture. Rihanna is a co-host at the 2018 Met Gala, so we can’t wait to see her sure-to-be-amazing look this May! Makeup artist Hung Vanngo did Selena’s makeup for the Met Gala. He also created a similar, HOT, and I mean HOT pink look, on Emily Ratajkowski for the 2018 Golden Globes Instyle party in January 2018. He used Marc Jacobs Beauty for both looks.

Kristen Stewart rocked this trend with Chanel makeup at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2016. Lena Dunham went dramatic with hot pink eyes at a GIRLS premiere in early 2017. Gigi Hadid rocked pink and blue eyes for a Maybelline shoot with makeup artist Erin Parsons. That look is hard to pull off in real life, but Katy Perry‘s softer pink eyeshadow look, which she wore on the MTV VMAs carpet in 2017, was a good example of how to rock this trend as a “normal person.” See more pics in the gallery attached above!

Do you love this hot pink eye makeup trend?