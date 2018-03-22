Rob Kardashian’s Looking Forward To Dating Again Once He Hits Goal Weight & ‘Looks Good Naked’

Rob Kardashian’s looking forward to getting back on the dating scene — But, only after he reaches his weight loss goal! Go inside his health journey, which he hopes will lead to love!

Rob Kardashian, 31, is in no rush to find love, although it’s not exactly the last thing on his mind. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has made his health and weight loss journey a priority, which he hopes will eventually lead him to romance. After sticking to his workout routine and diet plan, “his confidence and self-esteem are really starting to come back,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While the insider admits “he’s not quite there yet,” he remains positive.

“There was a time Rob used to have a six pack and he wants that again. — He can’t wait to show off his fit body again,” the source reveals. “He wants to date again too, but he says he’s waiting until he’s reached his goal weight and feels like he looks good naked.” So, just how far is he away from his goal?

Well, after seeing the photos from Rob’s 31st birthday bash, it’s evident that he’s the closest we’ve seen him look like his old self in a long time. Rob, who posed for a sweet photo with his 1-year-old daughter, Dream, looked noticeably thinner at Kris Jenner‘s home, where the party took place.

Rob’s been working at his ongoing transformation for months, the source says, adding that he’s made some serious lifestyle changes that have paid off. “He’s got a private chef devoted to making him nothing but healthy meals,” the insider reveals. And, he’s completely given up fast food and other processed foods. He’s even swapped out soda for protein shakes and green juices. Rob has also been hitting the gym hard, and he’s even adopted meditation to help him stay calm.

As you may know, Rob was previously engaged to the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, 29. The two split in 2017, around the time he exposed naked photos of Chyna on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on July 5. The photos have since been removed. At the time, he accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people.

Soon after the photos went viral, Chyna obtained a temporary restraining order against Rob. Now, the two are in the midst of a legal battle with the most recent lawsuit filed by Chyna claiming Rob allegedly physically assaulted her. Rob has since responded, in which he denied the allegations in court docs on December 27.

Chyna is currently dating 18-year-old rapper, YBN Almighty Jay.