Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon: See 55 Gorgeous Pics Of The Ageless Beauty

Sensational actress Reese Witherspoon just turned 42 and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at some of her most gorgeous pics from ‘Legally Blonde’ to now!

When you think of ageless and beloved actresses, Reese Witherspoon probably comes to mind! The beautiful Legally Blonde actress just turned 42 today, March 22, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at some of her most gorgeous photos throughout the years! Reese doesn’t look a day over 30 in our opinion — in fact, we have a hard time telling her and her daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 18, apart! Reese recently attended the A Wrinkle In Time premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 26 and there wasn’t a wrinkle to be found, if you know what we mean! She stunned in a one shoulder red sparkly gown — we think Miss Whatsit would approve!

Throwing it back to 2016, Reese looked phenomenal on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. Her photos for the spread came out absolutely amazing, and her outfits gave us total 50s vibes — we dig! She posed in a blue collared A-line dress holding a tiny piglet. We don’t know who was cuter, her or that piglet! In 2014, she posed on the over of Glamour with chic side bangs and wavy hair with lots of texture — sexy! Since we’re on the topic of magazine covers, her response to finding out she had three legs on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s January 2018 issue was epic! “Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am,” she wrote. Hilarious!

Reese also looked fab at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards. Her and her Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman, 50, and Laura Dern, 51, slayed the red carpet in gorgeous gowns! We’re so excited for season two of Big Little Lies, we can’t wait to see what these three cook up! In fact, we just got a behind the scenes look at season two on March 20. Reese posted a fierce AF photo of her and Laura on set and we can only say… Madeline and Renata look like they’re up to something!

To see more gorgeous pics of Reese throughout the years, click through our gallery above!