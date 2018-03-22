Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Want To Start A Family ‘Soon’ After Royal Wedding, New Book Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to expand their family! New reports claim the couple want to have children immediately following their May 19 wedding.

First comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage! Meghan Markle, 36, is truly living a fairytale. Not only will she marry Prince Harry, 33, this Spring, but she will also join club motherhood shortly after. “My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He’s made no secret about wanting children,” royal expert and author of Harry: Life, Loss and Love Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. So exciting, right?

“I think that moment [for Harry] really kicked in when his brother, Prince William, of course settled down with Kate Middleton,” Katie added. We can certainly understand Harry’s baby fever. After all, Kate and William have two children together– Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. Plus, they have another baby on the way! So, it’s clear their growing family has heavily influenced Harry. And speaking of parenting, we have reason to believe Meghan and Harry will be wonderful parents.

After seeing photos from the event they attended at Millennium Point in Birmingham on International Women’s Day, it’s clear they’re good with children. Prince Harry went up to 10-year-old Sophia Richards and asked her about her career aspirations. When she told him she wanted to be “an actress,” he took her to meet Meghan, who’s famous for her role on Suits. Meghan gave Sophia the sweetest hug, and we still get emotional just thinking about it! “Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve,” Sophia told People. This is what we love to hear! Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see Meghan and Prince Harry as parents, and we’re counting down the days until their wedding!