Parkland Survivors’ Terror Of Being Back In School: Anything Reminiscent Of That Day Causes ‘Panic’

Ahead of the March For Our Lives, survivors of the Parkland shooting revealed the struggle of returning to school, and how the slightest ‘loud noise’ makes them terrified of another attack.

Returning to class, following the deadly attack at the Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School was a “necessary thing to do,” Delaney Tarr, 17, said as she and Sam Zeif, 18, joined Ellen DeGeneres, 60, during the March 22 episode of the Ellen show. “Even if it’s really hard for us to go back, being there, being teenagers, being high schoolers, even if it’s just those fleeting seconds where you still get to feel like how you used to, you get to feel normal, those are the things that, I think, we need to treasure and to keep doing.”

Despite the efforts to get back to normal, both Sam and Delaney said it’s hard to overcome the trauma of experiencing the massacre that left 17 of the friends dead. “If there’s a textbook that falls off a desk, the whole class jumps,” Sam says, while Delaney added that “every loud noise, fire alarms, everything slightly reminiscent of that day sends me into a panic mode. It sends all of us into a panic mode.”

During the conversation, Sam spoke about how he lost his best friend, Joaquin Oliver, and how his family dealt with the loss. Delaney also weighed in on how she and the rest of the survivors aren’t really activists, but their efforts to implement gun control reform is a way for them to greave their loss. The two also spoke about meeting with President Donald Trump, 71, and the March For Our Lives event, happening in Washington D.C. (and across the world) on March 24.

More than 500,000 protesters are expected for the anti-gun-violence rally in D.C., according to the Washington Post. There will be more than 800 satellite events, as millions of people will take to the streets, demanding for change to prevent any more students from being mowed down inside their schools.

Ahead of the event, Barack and Michelle Obama sent a letter of encouragement to the Parkland survivors, commending them for their dedication to the cause. “Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority,” the former first couple said. “We have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come.”