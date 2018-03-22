We’re thrilled to EXCLUSIVELY premiere the music video for Nick Merico’s ‘Save Your Love’, along with an in-depth Q&A about the song his fans are loving right now.

Nick Merico, 22, is ready to put his Nickelodeon past behind him and shine as a music artist. In this EXCLUSIVE premiere of his music video, “Save Your Love”, the actor/musician gives his fans the one-on-one treatment. There’s nothing flashy to distract from Nick or the music, just the handsome singer belting his emotions directly into the camera. Along with the EXCLUSIVE music video premiere, HollywoodLife spoke to Nick about the song, video and what’s next to come in his career. Spoiler alert: it’s more music!

How was it making the video for “Save Your Love”? Can you take us through the concept?

The making of the music video was an absolute blast! The concept is very simple, I just wanted a simple video of me performing the song in a way where people can really connect to my emotions and the color scheme of the clothing and backgrounds play a big part in that, too.

Is the song ‘Save Your Love’ inspired by anyone in particular? What do you want fans to take away from it? What’s the meaning behind it?

It was written about someone… but what I want is for fans to take anything they can away from the song. It is about valuing yourself. If the song makes them feel happy, that’s great. If it makes them feel sad, that’s great too.

Any other new tracks coming soon?

Yes, we have a whole line of songs waiting to be released.

Can fans look forward to any live dates/a tour in 2018?

For sure, I don’t know what the future holds, but that’s the plan.

Who do you want to collaborate with?

I’d love to collaborate with artists like Kali Uchis, Miguel, Ed Sheeran, and producers like Kaytranada and Badbadnotgood.

Who would you love to tour with?

I would love to go on tour with The Weeknd.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“Save Your Love”

Any plans to do more acting?

Yes, of course but right now I’d love to see where my music takes me.

What’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

I do love science, I would love to go back to school to get a degree in bioengineering.

Anything else in the pipeline?

More music.

