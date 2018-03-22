‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer: Cable, F-Bombs & A ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Reference

Are you ready for this? ‘Deadpool 2’ just dropped a new trailer and it’s chock full of everything we love about the foul-mouthed anti-hero — including a Blake Lively reference!



Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18, 2018 and we simply can not wait! In this new trailer, Ryan Reynolds, 41, returns to face a new bad guy: Josh Brolin‘s Cable. Yes, that’s right, Josh Brolin is playing the bad guy in both Deadpool and Avengers: Infinity War. Confused? You should be, but at least you’ll actually recognize Josh in Deadpoool. Anyway, in the new extended look at the hilarious sequel, Deadpool puts together a group he calls “X-Force” — a total rip on the X-Men. Too funny!

However, the best part of the trailer has to be near the end when Deadpool references the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. If you’re not sure why that is, we’ll spell it out for you: Deadpool is played by Ryan Reynolds (duh) who is married to Blake Lively (duh) who stars in the Traveling Pants movies (final duh). “And that is why ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ is pure pornography,” Deadpool tells his cab-driving friend, Dopinder (Karan Soni), and Domino (Zazie Beetz). We’re sure Blake finds this just as hilarious as the rest of us do!

Here’s the full synopsis for Deadpool 2: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.