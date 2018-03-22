13 Hot Instagram Photos From The World’s Most Followed Accounts: Selena Gomez & More

Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are some of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. See their hottest pics and more stars who rule the gram!

Some of Hollywood’s A-List celebrities rule the Instagram world and we’re breaking down their hottest pics ever! Between Selena Gomez and her 135+ million followers, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 122 million, and Beyonce‘s 113 million followers, there’s a few intriguing reasons why these stars have garnered such record breaking followings. So, what are their secrets to the perfect gram? — Is is their selfie skills, lavish backdrops, or insane wardrobes? Well, it’s ALL of that! Check out the hottest photos from the most followed celebs on Instagram in our attached gallery, and tell us your favorite in the comments!

Selena Gomez is one of the most impressive celebs online. She’s taken the crown for the most IG followers more than once. In fact, the actress, singer and producer topped her bestie, Taylor Swift to become the most followed person on the gram in 2016. And, she still holds one of the top spots to this day. Now, that’s what we call consistency at its finest. Between her heartfelt and cryptic posts, to her genuine nature, Sel is beloved on Instagram, and we have a feeling her dominance is here to stay.

Another star ruling the gram is Sel’s on-again-off-again ex, Justin Bieber. With a whopping 98+ million followers, the Biebs is a force to be reckoned with online. And, while his shirtless photos of his chiseled tattooed body certainly help his IG numbers rise, there’s something about the singer that makes you addicted to his page. Why, you ask? — Well, he uses his platform to entertain, uplift other artists, bring attention to important causes, and well, keep us guessing. You have to admit, some of his posts are quite confusing, but hey, that’s why we’re so drawn to him. Not to mention, if this shirtless photo of him flexing while reading a book doesn’t make you hit that “like” button, then we don’t know what will!

Check out Sel, the Biebs and more celebs who run the IG world in our attached gallery!