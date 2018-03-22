Melania Trump ‘Absolutely Miserable’ In Pic With Donald: She ‘Dreads’ Being Near Him, Expert Says

Melania Trump posed for a rare photo with President Donald Trump and our body language expert is weighting in!

Melania Trump, 47, doesn’t often make appearances with President Donald Trump, 71, especially since the Stormy Daniels, 38, controversy took flight. However, the First Lady posed for a photo with the polarizing president on Thursday morning, March 22. The pair smile for the camera with snow-covered Washington, D.C. behind them. But, although the couple appear chummy in the image, body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass says there’s some clear signs that this marriage is in shambles. “Melania looks tormented and as though she’s been suffering,” Dr. Glass tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Just in general when she has been out in public whether she’s giving a speech or simply walking with Donald Trump, she looks fed up and absolutely miserable.”

She went on to explain that throughout the image are indications that Melania and her husband are attempting to put on a brave face amid troubling circumstances. “What you see in the picture that gives everything away is their smiles are not genuine. Donald Trump is grinning and his teeth are clenched. Melania’s lower body is not leaning into his and her shoulders are in back of his.” This is hardly the first time Melania’s shown her disapproval of her husband and his behavior in a photo. Head here to take a look back at more times the First Lady’s body language spoke volumes!