Maryland Shooting: Female Victim, 16, Revealed As Ex Of Shooter As She Fights For Her Life

The 16-year-old girl who was shot at her Maryland high school is the ex-girlfriend of the shooter, according to police. Jaelynn Willey remains in critical condition after the shooting.

Jaelynn Willey, 16, has been identified as one of the victims of Great Mills High School shooter Austin Rollins, 17. Rollins opened fire at the Maryland high school on March 20, shooting Willey and a 14-year-old boy, Desmond Barnes. While his connection to Barnes is unclear, it’s been revealed that Willey and Rollins used to date. “Rollins and the female victim had a prior relationship that recently ended,” the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. ‘‘All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence.”

Rollins’ motive in the shooting that harmed his ex-girlfriend is unknown, and may never be revealed. Rollins died during the incident after a shootout with a School Resource Officer who raced to the scene. It’s still unclear if Rollins shot himself, or if the SRO killed him. Willey is fighting for her life at the hospital after being struck by her ex-boyfriend’s bullet. University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center spokesperson Michael Schwartzberg told Daily Mail that she remains in critical condition.

Barnes, who was struck in the thigh, has already been released from the hospital. It’s unclear if Barnes knew the shooter or Willey, or if he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It was also revealed that the semi-automatic Glock handgun used in the shooting was legally owned by Rollins’ father, according to a statement from the police department. It’s unclear how Rollins’ got ahold of the gun; it’s also illegal in the state of Maryland for anyone under 21 to possess a handgun, unless it’s required for their job.