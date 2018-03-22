‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Renee Graziano Slams Amber Portwood For Starting Fights

The girls in the house are not happy about Amber Portwood always causing drama in the house. Watch this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition’ now!

“What the f**k is up with Amber?” Renee Graziano, 48, asks in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the March 23 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Both Renee and castmate Chrissy Lampkin, 46, say they’re “done” with Amber Portwood, 27, after all the drama she’s ignited in the house. “She knows what the f**k she’s doing,” Renee continues. Renee and Chrissy have had enough of Amber.

Chrissy adds, “Amber is a person who lets her anger dictate how she deals with things. I’m just over it.” Brandi Glanville, 45, talks about how the Teen Mom star is high and then she’s not. Renee quips, “She is high.” The clip then flashes back to when Amber’s now ex-boyfriend Matt Baier revealed what medications she’s on, including all the uppers while claiming to be “sober.”

Renee is ready to fire back at Amber and give her a taste of her own medicine, but Brandi knows that the crazy drama is exactly what Amber wants. Brandi wants to rise above the drama and move forward. “She’s not going to want what she’s going to get,” Renee says. Will Renee and Amber get into it? Or will they settle the beef before it goes too far? We’ll just have to tune in and see what goes down!

The synopsis for the March 23 episode teases one heck of an episode: “The families must make the ultimate sacrifice for their loved ones by undergoing a terrifying task. Amber confronts Brandi about her drinking and a feud erupts. Things explode between Chrissy and the other woman in Jim’s life – Mama Jones!” Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.