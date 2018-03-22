Kylie Jenner Getting Blasted For Promoting ‘Dangerous BS’ Waist Trainers After Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is getting slammed for promoting a waist trainer line just seven weeks after giving birth. We’ve got why fans are calling her out.

The Kardashian/Jenner ladies have always been fans of using waist trainers. But Kylie Jenner took thinks a step further by using one to advertise for a line of post-baby snap back body shapers. Some fans are calling her out for using the post-natal angle to make a buck, while others are claiming she’s shaming new moms into getting their figures back super fast. Kylie does have a ridiculously small waist for someone who just gave birth seven weeks ago, but she’s only 20-years-old with great genes so that probably helped things along. But still, she’s setting a standard with her body that would frustrate the heck out of many new moms whose bodies don’t snap back like that.

On March 19, Kylie showed an Instagam pic wearing a tight black t-shirt with a large waist trainer. She wrote “”My girl @premadonna87hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products. make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together. tag us in photos, and head over to http://www.whatsawaist.com NOW! Use code (Kylie) for an exclusive discount & I can keep up with your progress‼️ #waistgangsociety #waistgang #fitness#whatwaist #whatsawaist.com.” Yep, it’s an ad and she’s encouraging fans to buy the product and play along at getting thin waists. That didn’t go over well with a number of commenters.

“Kylie’s back at it selling waist trainers, this time with a fun pregnancy spin! The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder my friend,” wrote one user, poking fun at how her notorious momager will do anything to hustle up a business opportunity. “Kylie comes back with a greedy waist trainer promotion post. Girl this is the last thing I wanted,” another fan wrote with two thumbs down emojis.

“My god, Kylie is still advertising waist trainers (NOW POST GIVING BIRTH) to teenage girls!! How can u be so filthy rich and still sell out for something that is so dumb and could potentially perpetuate negative body image in young girls,” a furious fan wrote while another pointed out, “Dear Kylie, your body is SUPPOSED to look like it does after giving birth. Stop promoting dangerous weight loss BS!!”

Remember when Kylie Jenner said she would leave Instagram and move out to a farm in Malibu after she had child? Turns out she meant she would just go back to shilling for waist trainers. — Maybe Having My Full Name Here Is A Bad Idea (@isthatjg) March 22, 2018

I ate a salad for lunch and wore my waist trainer for a day if my body doesn’t look like @KylieJenner’s I’ll be fumin — Beth Sharp (@bethanyxanne_) March 22, 2018

Kylie still has her waist trainer Instagram post up and people sure are talking about it. For all the haters, she still got over 4.8 million likes on the pic.