Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Still Having Sex Late In Pregnancy: They’re Closer Than Ever

Khloe Kardashian’s due date is right around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped her from heating things up with Tristan Thompson in the bedroom!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is one gorgeous mother-to-be. The KUWTK star has slayed her entire pregnancy, and even at nearly nine months, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, can’t get enough of her! “Tristan has told Khloe he wants to keep having sex with her right up until her water breaks, and she thinks that is a great idea. They are closer than ever as her pregnancy is coming to an end, and things have never been better between them. He is madly in love with her. He thinks she looks sexier than ever as she carries his baby. Tristan thinks Khloe curves are incredibly attractive and he can’t keep his hands of her. Khloe has gotten really close to Tristan too. They are really enjoying each other, and can’t wait for their baby to be born,” a source close to KoKo tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How cute are they?!

Khloe and Tristan’s chemistry is undeniable. After looking at her newest maternity photo, it’s safe to say she and Tristan are relationship goals. In the pic, shot by Sasha Samsonova, Khloe lovingly gazed at Tristan, who affectionately placed his hand on her thigh. If you’re getting emotional right now, you’re not alone. The Revenge Body host looked incredible dressed in a black lingerie ensemble paired with a satin robe, and her growing bump was on full display. “I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” Khloe wrote on her site.

With just a short amount of time in her pregnancy left, Khloe is spending her final days in Cleveland. Because Tristan plays for the Cavaliers, Khloe is staying there until she gives birth to their baby girl. We couldn’t be happier for Khloe, we know she’s going to be a wonderful mom!