Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Cravings Kick In As She Demands For Popeyes: ‘The Struggle Is Real’

Courtesy of Instagram
Los Angeles, CA - The Kardashian family are getting active! Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and their mom Kris Jenner traded in their heels for sneakers when they were snapped playing softball together on Tuesday.
Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Mar. 21 to share her latest pregnancy craving: Popeyes chicken! See the hilariously relatable tweet here!

Khloe Kardashian is still very pregnant and still very much having cravings! The 33-year-old amusingly took to Twitter on Mar. 21 to post a tweet about her hunger and indecisiveness on whether or not she wants Popeyes! “I am starving! I sort of want Popeyes. I’m not sure though LOL the struggle is real,” Khloe’s tweet read. She also accompanied it with a cute pregnant lady emoji. The popular fast food chain, which sells New Orleans style fried chicken, definitely has delicious choices so it’s no surprise that Khloe (and her baby!) would want the yummy goods!

Khloe’s set to give birth very soon so we’re sure her cravings are through the roof! She’s reportedly been getting ready to have her bundle of joy in Cleveland where her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, is based when he’s playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced that she’s having a baby girl on a recent episode of the E! reality show and since she thought she was having a boy, it was real shock to her. Needless to say, all her close family and friends are super excited about the upcoming girl!

Khloe is due to have her daughter sometime in late Mar./early Apr. so it’s definitely an exciting time for the mom-to-be. She’s been sharing some beautiful pics of her pregnancy journey since she announced she was expecting last year so we can’t wait for her to give birth and share even more pics of her little girl. After frequently expressing her gratitude for becoming a mother, we can’t help but be thrilled for her and her family!

We’ll be on the lookout for Khloe and her baby-to-be’s big moment and we wish her a happy and healthy birth!