Tristan Thompson Gazes At Khloe Lovingly As She Flaunts Bare Baby Bump In Lingerie: Sweet Pic

Khloe Kardashian’s been killing it with her gorgeous maternity photos, but we think this may be her sexiest, fiercest pic yet! See her in bed with Tristan Thompson here.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is set to give birth any day now. And while she’s so “excited” to meet her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, baby daughter, she’s also admittedly going to miss being pregnant. To remember this special time in her life, the reality star has shared several stunning photo shoot shots of her rocking everything from clingy dresses to sizzling lingerie. In her latest pic, shared on March 22, Khloe looks as gorgeous as ever while affectionately looking at Tristan in bed — and of course her bare baby bump is on full display. Click here to see photos of celeb moms rocking lingerie while pregnant.

KoKo posted the black-and-white image on her site, and in it, she and Tristan lovingly gaze at each other while on top of a large bed. Khloe is wearing a semi-sheer black bra and undies set along with a matching kimono. Meanwhile, her man is shirtless with nothing but black sweatpants on. In the shot, both expectant parents have their hands resting on each other’s thighs. The pic is gorgeous, intimate, and totally sweet!

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine. Even though 9 months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life,” Khloe wrote on her site. “I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time. Thank you Sasha Samsonova for this special photo shoot! Also, shout-out to my glam team who helped me look and feel like a goddess: Hrush, Andrew and Jill.”

Khloe shared another photo from this shoot just one day prior, on March 21. In it, she’s standing up, cradling her large belly with one hand while wearing a thong and lacy black bra. TBH, she looks flawless! Khloe is reportedly hanging out in Cleveland, where Tristan is based during basketball season, and is staying there until she gives birth. “Khloe is huge, ready to pop, and can’t wait to become a mommy for the first time,” a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. We cannot wait to meet her and Tristan’s bundle of joy!