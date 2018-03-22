Kelly Clarkson’s Weight loss Secrets Revealed: How She Lost 20 Lbs. & Got Herself ‘Feeling Great’

Kelly Clarkson is healthy, happy, and thriving! The singer has reportedly dropped 20 pounds after making major lifestyle changes! Here’s how she did it!

Kelly Clarkson, 35, is on fire! — Her music career is thriving, she’s the perfect coaching addition on The Voice, and she’s never looked better! The singer has slimmed down 20 pounds, Ok! magazine reports. As for how she transformed herself? — Kelly reportedly made lifestyle changes rather than depriving herself. “She’s cut out soda and processed foods,” a source tells the mag. Instead, “she’s cooking healthier versions of her favorite Southern dishes so she can still enjoy the food she loves.”

The mother of two — River Rose, 3, and Remington Alexander, 1 — has reportedly been practicing portion control. “She’s eating only half of what’s on her plate and saving the rest for lunch the next day,” the insider reveals. Eating after 8 PM is now a thing of the past, as the mag reports that if Kelly does get the urge to reach for a snack, she’s trained herself to “meditate” off the cravings. “Kelly can’t believe how well it works!” the source says, adding that this is a tactic that usually works for the singer.

While Kelly has been on her A-game when it comes to her health, the magazine reports that she allows herself to have an occasional treat and a cheat day here and there keep her on track. “Kelly loves a glass of wine in the evening, so she hasn’t cut that out. But, she sticks to just one or two.” As for her cheat meal? — The Voice judge reportedly allows herself one meal a week where she can eat whatever she’s been craving, and that includes a sweet and savory treat.

Since changing up her lifestyle, Kelly’s never felt better, the source claims, adding that the singer has “so much energy,” and she’s “absolutely thrilled!”

Check out Kelly in the photos below, which were taken just three months apart!

Photo 1 [left] features Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. Photo 2 [right] shows the singer at NFL Honors at the University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018.