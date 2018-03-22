Karen McDougal Hints Melania Knew Of Alleged Affair & Claims Donald Never Used Condoms

Karen McDougal’s EXPLOSIVE interview with Anderson Cooper had the former Playmate claiming that Melania Trump might have known about Donald’s alleged affair! Read about the shocking details here!

You’re going to want to brace yourself! Karen McDougal, 46, opened up about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, 71, in an interview with Anderson Cooper, 50, and talked about meeting Ivanka Trump, 36, and Melania Trump, 47, at the Apprentice release party at the Playboy mansion a month after they met. In fact, the four of them posed for a picture together with other Playboy models. “You can tell I tried to keep my distance. I tried to go as far away as I could just because I felt guilty,” Karen said. When asked if she thought Melania knew of their alleged affair, Karen responded, “Maybe… It was told to me that they were arguing that night, and I said why, and somebody had said, ‘Probably because of you.’ But I don’t know if that’s a fact or not. So don’t quote me on that.” Apparently, she claims Trump allegedly invited her for a secret meet-up at his apartment in Trump tower, and even showed her Melania’s room where she would have her “alone time.” When it comes to what she would say to Melania, Karen said, “That’s a tough one… What can you say except, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me. I’m sorry.'”

She also opened up about whether or not Donald allegedly used protection during their alleged sexual interactions. She told Anderson, “No, he didn’t… You know, we talked about it right beforehand. He was starting to [put it on], and then he was like, ‘I don’t like these things.’ And you know, we discussed things: ‘Do you do, blah, blah, blah?’ And we were just honest with each other. And we didn’t use any.” Karen also claimed they met up at least five times a month over a span of 10 months.

We reported earlier how Karen’s lawyer claims that AMI, the company that owns The National Enquirer, was allegedly behind “a multifaceted effort to silence Karen McDougal.” The publication known for purchasing and burying stories of allies of David J. Pecker, the company’s CEO, is also accused of being secretly involved with Trump’s lawyer Michael D. Cohen in the discussions between McDougal’s lawyer and AMI, and that her own lawyer at the time allegedly “colluded” with AMI and Trump.

The former Playboy Playmate of the Year filed court documents on Mar. 20 with the Los Angeles Superior Court. The docs state: “In 2006 and 2007 Ms. McDougal had a 10 month romantic relationship with Donald Trump.” It then goes on to read: “When Mr. Trump became the presidential nominee a decade later, he and his allies did not want the news of the relationship to undermine his campaign.” In addition, she claims that AMI has allegedly threatened “her with financial ruin if she does not remain ‘loyal.’” Click here to see pics of all the women Trump has wedded and allegedly bedded.