Ivanka Trump Visits Salon In Iowa & Customers Are Outraged: ‘I Am Disgusted’

Ivanka Trump got her hair done at a salon in Iowa and people are ‘disgusted’ by it. After the business posted a photo with the First Daughter on Facebook, they faced a ton of backlash for serving Ivanka.

From the White House to the Winter Olympics closing ceremony, there are a lot of places people think Ivanka Trump doesn’t belong — and that list now includes hair salons. Salon Spa W, a salon in Des Moines, Iowa, came under fire after they posted a photo on Facebook of Ivanka‘s visit with Governor Kim Reynolds. “Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We [heart emoji] supporting women in politics,” the company captioned the photo. Immediately after, Facebook users took to the comments section to slam the salon — which has previously served government officials including former President Barack Obama — for doing the First Daughter’s hair.

“This is devastating. I love Salon Spa W so much. It’s my place of refuge,” Jamie P. B. Elliot commented. “As an incredibly loyal customer, I demand an apology before I book my next appointment, and will be canceling the appointments I have.” Another user, Ciji Leigh, wrote, “I love all the wonderful things Salon W does for our community so it’s such a bummer to see this post as a business brag. Only problem with supporting women in politics is when those women support decisions that weaken and disenfranchise other women.”

While there were plenty of outraged customers among the 3,000+ comments, there were also people slamming those who expressed their disappointment. “I am disgusted that I am a woman living in a world where another woman would actually state that they will not make another appt until they get an apology from this salon who did Ivanka’s hair,” wrote Sarah Thomas.

The company kept the image up, but added a statement in response to the criticism. “We believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness. We were taken aback by the response to the image below of our Governor with Ivanka Trump who received services from our salon. We also recognize impact matters more than intent. While we are not a partisan organization we do see it as part of our mission to welcome people to Des Moines and serve everyone,” China Wong, the president of Salon Spa W, said in the statement.

“We share images of our clients, some that are recognizable public figures, to showcase our work. We are honored to serve clients from all walks of life. Our East Village location, with proximity to the State Capitol and Civic Center, provides a unique opportunity to serve musicians, actors, Broadway stars, presidents-elect (including Barack Obama), those in town for the Iowa Caucuses, lawmakers, activists, commentators, and artists of every medium –– we have shared images of many along the way,” the statement continues. “We also serve you –– our beautiful, diverse, and passionate community. We proudly share our work and celebrate all of you because our purpose is making people look and feel beautiful. Again, we believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness.”