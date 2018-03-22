Eli Young Band Reveals Their Secret To Longevity In Country Music After 16 Years In The Industry

In this EXCLUSIVE interview, the Eli Young Band reveals how they’ve maintained longevity in country music. Plus, scoop on new music and more band secrets!

It’s been 16 years since the Eli Young Band released their debut album, and they’re continuing to tour and record music as much as ever. “I think we were lucky right off the bat to choose songs that really resonated and kicked off our career and broke open doors,” James Young explains to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We had been a regional act for a while, starting out in college, but we came across songs like “Crazy Girl” and “Breaks Your Heart,” and man, those songs have really just solidified us as being able to be a touring act all over the country. We’re very blessed to have those songs. And I think it also comes from us four being friends starting in college — we have that support system. The music business can be full of ups and downs and what not, but we have the four of us to bounce off of and pick each other up on the road. We still have fun and we’re still her for each other.”

The guys just released their sixth album, Fingerprints, less than a year ago in June 2017, but they’re constantly hitting the studio to put more material out there for their fans. “It’s been a lot of fun this year, doing our own shows,” James admits. “We were opening for people for so many years that it’s fun to get back in the clubs and start playing in front of intimate audiences. We were able to play most of the songs we wrote for the new record, which you can’t always do in a 45 minute opening set. And we just recorded two new songs and we’re excited about those, so hopefully in June sometime there’ll be new music. We’re always going back into the studio because we love cutting music. Music is so instant right now and everyone’s looking for the next song, which is great for us, because we love to go into the studio and cut great songs and write songs.”

The Eli Young Band obviously has a strong footing in the industry, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still things to achieve. “The main goal at this point is to have even more longevity,” Chris Thompson explains, with Jon Jones adding, “It feels like music has been in this big transition period since we’ve been a band, so we want to make this a long career and be there when it all settles down and be there to be part of that.”

The guys are currently touring across the United States, with shows continuing from now through the summer.