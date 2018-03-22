How Dream Kardashian Motivated Rob To Drop Over 100 Lbs & To End His Life As A Hermit

Looks like Rob Kardashian may finally be getting into shape for good — and it’s all thanks to his baby girl, Dream! HL found out exclusively how she changed everything.

Although Rob Kardashian, 31, has been struggling with his weight and health for years, it seems his 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian is the secret motivation he needed all along! In fact, the reality star is already down 100 pounds, and he’s losing the weight all in the name of being healthy for his little girl. It’s no secret Rob loves spending time with Dream, and we love how she’s his inspiration to be the best he can be. Click here to see adorable pics of Dream Kardashian.

“Having a child changed Rob‘s whole outlook on life, now everything he does is for Dream,” a Kardashian insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She gives him a reason to live and to want to be the best he can be. She’s growing up fast, and the fact is, Rob doesn’t want to be sitting on the sidelines just watching her. He wants to be able to run and play with her, he wants to be able to go out and show her the whole world, not just the inside of the compound.” Talk about a great motivation! It may have taken a while for Rob to finally get serious about his health, but we’re not surprised all it took to push him over the edge was his precious baby girl. I mean, just LOOK at that face!

My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby pic.twitter.com/HDtynixYYb — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018

“Getting fit and healthy and getting his issues under control is all for Dream,” our insider explained. “Rob wants her to be proud of him and he wants to live a long and healthy life for her. Sure he wants to look hot again with his shirt off, but his number one body goal is just to be able to be healthy for his baby girl.” In order to reach his goal, Rob has been avoiding crash diets, like he’s sometimes tried in the past. This time, he’s reportedly been trying an all-inclusive lifestyle approach, and so far, it’s working!

“He’s got a private chef devoted to making him nothing but healthy meals. He’s gone cold turkey on all the fast food and soda, and instead he’s been sucking back protein shakes and green juices,” our source dished. He’s also apparently been working on his mental health too — including going to therapy and meditating. The better Rob feels, the more willing he is to venture outside more too, so it looks like he truly IS making over his life so that he can be there for and support Dream 100 percent!