Trump Fires Back At ‘Weak’ Joe Biden On Twitter: He’d Go Down ‘Crying All The Way’ If We Fought

President Trump lashed out at Joe Biden on Twitter after he found out that the former VP said he would’ve beaten him up in high school. Trump thinks he could take him! See the wild remarks from both politicians here.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 75, said he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump, 71, if they were still in high school over his crude comments about women. Biden, speaking to the University of Miami College Democrats on Tuesday, March 20, was referring to the infamous Access Hollywood tape released before the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump said that he just “grabbed [women] by the p***y” and kissed them without consent. Biden’s comments came during a rally for his “It’s On Us” group that aims to combat sexual assault on college campuses:

“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’ and then said, ‘I made a mistake.’ They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no,” Biden told the crowd to cheers and applause. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’ I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Well damn! Of course, Trump had something to say about that — even if his response was two days late. He tweeted on March 22, “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Yes, we live in a world where two politicians in their seventies are threatening to fight each other publicly. Charity boxing match, anyone? This isn’t the first time that they’ve threatened each other with physical harm, either. Biden first brought it up during the election at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania for Hillary Clinton. “The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’ No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” he said at the time.

Trump referenced the remarks earlier this year at the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC. “You know when he said, ‘I’m going to take you behind the barn’? Oh, just trust me, I would kick his ass. He’d be easy,” Trump said. “But, Joe, gimme a break. A guy who keeps making outrageous statements thinks he has a shot of being president?”

Trump’s referring to rumors that Biden could run against him in the 2020 presidential election. Biden was a favorite to run for president in 2016, but the death of his son, Beau Biden, stopped him from pursuing the presidency. Biden said at the time that a candidate’s “heart and soul” need to be completely devoted to being president, and with the death of his beloved son so recent, he couldn’t effectively lead the country. He’s left the door open for 2020, though. Are we going to see a fistfight during the primaries?