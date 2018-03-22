Chris Evans Not Returning As Captain America After ‘Avengers 4’ — Will Cap Die?

Captain America is going to be laying down his shield for good. Chris Evans confirmed that he’s most likely not returning as the superhero after ‘Avengers 4.’ So what does this mean for Cap’s fate?!

You may need to start preparing yourself to say goodbye to Chris Evans, 36, as Captain America. After Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, it sounds like Chris will be stepping down as Captain America and won’t appear in future Marvel movies. “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Chris told The New York Times. The outlet notes that “he has no plans to return to the franchise” and “expects that planned reshoots in the fall will mark the end of his tenure in the familiar red, white and blue super suit.” Are you crying yet? Chris is Captain America. The Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be the same without him!

Avengers 4 will mark the end of Chris’s Marvel contract. He signed up for six films but extended the contract after the third and fourth Avengers movies were split into a two-parter. From the trailers that have been released so far, Thanos is going to be wreaking havoc, causing many fans to believe some of our superheroes may not make it out of the movies alive.

Captain America is one of the many characters on the list of potential victims, as well as Iron Man and Vision. He is seen fighting Thanos with his bare hands in a recent trailer. If this is Chris’s final film as Captain America, could this mean a new hero will take up Cap’s shield? In the Marvel Comics, many characters have adopted the alias, including Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier/White Wolf). Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters April 27. Avengers 4 will be released May 3, 2019.