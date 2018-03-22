Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Shows To Undergo ‘Surgical Procedure’ — Is She OK?

Celine Dion’s heart may go on but her voice can’t. We’ve got details on how she’s had to cancel upcoming Las Vegas shows for a surgery she desperately needs to fix her singing ability.

So brave! Céline Dion has been battling an ear condition that has made it extremely difficult for her to sing and now she’s going to have surgery to correct the problem. Unfortunately for thousands of fans who were planning to attend her Caesar’s Palace shows from March 27 through April 18, they’re going to have to reschedule as she’s cancelled those performances to undergo a procedure and recover from it. While it’s being described as “minimally invasive,” anything that could affect the 49-year-old’s brilliant singing voice is taken with an abundance of caution.

In a Facebook post on March 21, Team Céline delivered the news. “Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,” the post read. “She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem,” it continued.

Since Celine absolutely loves and adores her fans and lives for performing for them, she was the most upset of all by the news that she would have to let them down. “My luck hasn’t been very good lately…I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens….I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry,” Céline added to the post. She will return to performing her wildly popular Las Vegas show on May 22.

Some fans were understanding while others were heartbroken by the news and are scrambling to make new plans after the cancelled their shows.

I wish @celinedion a complete and speedy recovery. Eustachian Tube stuff isn’t fun, but fortunately there is treatment available and hopefully it will resolve this. Take good care: everything else can wait! — Naama Yehuda (@NaamaYehuda) March 22, 2018

All I have ever wanted to do since I was 5 is see @celinedion live. My parents bought me tickets for Xmas, just so happens the one time I get to see her, she gets sick and cancels her shows for two months 😢😩 im crying. Hope she gets better tho — MARS (@MarindaMeyer) March 22, 2018

We wish Celine a speedy and healthy recovery!