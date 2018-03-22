Blake Griffin Excited To Spend More Time With Kendall Jenner After NBA Season: He Wants To Go ‘All Out’

Aww! Blake Griffin is ‘looking forward’ to being ‘in Kendall Jenner’s arms’ again once his NBA season comes to an end.

”Would Blake [Griffin] love to be challenging for an NBA Championship this season? Absolutely! But he sees that he has a silver lining if and when Detroit doesn’t make the playoffs, which looks to be the most likely scenario,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While the Detroit Pistons still have 11 games left this season, it doesn’t look like they’ll make the playoffs. Only the top eight teams in the conference make the playoffs, and right now, the Pistons are in ninth place. So what does this mean for Blake? Well, it means he’ll likely be heading home to Kendall Jenner in LA sometime soon. And that’s music to his ears.

“[Blake] gets to go back to LA and square some things out with his family issues. Plus, he also gets to hang out with Kendall on a more consistent basis! This will be something new for Blake, not being in the playoffs, because he was accustomed to being there the last couple years with the Clippers. But he is looking forward to taking advantage of his extra time off to be in Kendall’s arms and really go all out to make the relationship really awesome and meaningful — exactly the way he wants it to be,” our source adds.

Isn’t that adorable? We love how excited Blake, 28, is to reunite with Kendall, 22. While they’ve been experiencing “troubles” since his trade to Detroit, things could improve upon them being in the same city again. In late February, our source said, “They still have feelings for each other. Things have cooled down but they are going to keep things alive until Blake gets to the off-season and will see if it is worth saving.”