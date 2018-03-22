Austin Bomber Leaves Behind Detailed 25-Minute Confession Video — But No Evidence Of A Motive

Police have uncovered a detailed confession video on Austin bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt’s, phone, but not once does the 23-year-old reveal his motive. Here’s the latest.

Austin police finally identified the man who has been terrorizing the city with explosive packages over the last few weeks, and after he killed himself as they hunted him down, they found a video on his cellphone in which he verbally confesses to the horrific crimes. Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, left behind 25 minutes of footage, in which he described, in detail, the seven bombs he built and distributed throughout Austin, police confirmed. Unfortunately the video did NOT include Mark’s motive for detonating explosive devices, which seemed to target minorities, over the last few weeks. Two were tragically left dead after the 23-year-old’s attacks.

“It is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his life that led him to this point,” police chief, Brian Manley, said, describing the video. “I know everybody is interested in a motive and understanding why. And we’re never going to be able to put a [rationale] behind these acts.” Police said the video did NOT reference involvement in terror groups or hate crimes directly. At Mark’s home, which he shared with two people, officials found components that could be used to make similar bombs, but there were no more finished devices in the building.

Mark spent weeks terrorizing the Texas city until police finally named him as a person of interest after tracking suspicious purchases on receipts from area stores. They put the final piece of the puzzle together on March 20, when surveillance footage from a local FedEx store showed a man wearing pink gloves and a blonde wig dropping off two packages. From there, they were able to locate Mark at a hotel in Round Rock with the help of cellphone technology. When he left his room in his car, police followed him, but he blew himself up on the side of Interstate 35 before officials could approach him.