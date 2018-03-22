Ashley Iaconetti Cozies Up To Nick Viall After ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Breakup: New Couple Alert?

Is there a new couple in town!? Nick Viall and Ashley Iaconetti were looking awfully friendly while out at a party in LA together!

As fans know, Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and her beau (and fellow winner on Bachelor Winter Games) Kevin Wendt, 34, parted ways on March 12. Which is why Ashley’s cozy appearance with former Bachelor Nick Viall, 37, on March 21 definitely raised eyebrows! The pair posed for a photo together at the boohoo Block Party in LA. Nick and his fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, called it quits last August. Does this mean Ashley and Nick are taking a chance at romance together?!

For the night out, Nick kept things very casual in a black jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a denim jacket. Meanwhile, Ashley rocked a sexy form-fitting black mini dress. There’s no denying that Nick and Ashley look super friendly together, but is there more to the story? If so, it contradicts a report from January that Nick has been secretly dating none other than Mad Men‘s January Jones, 40, for months!

“They’ve been dating for about two months,” a source told Page Six. “She went on The Late Show in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since.” We should note that during January’s appearance on The Late Show she said this about Nick: “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe.”

As for Ashley and Nick, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time they have had fans wondering if sparks are flying between them. Back in July of 2017, he and the gorgeous brunette were spied getting lunch together in the West Hollywood neighborhood of LA. Of course, this is when Nick was still coupled up with Vanessa and there wasn’t the slightest whiff of PDA between them. However, they’re both supposedly single now!