Alicia Vikander’s 7 Day A Week Workouts & No Carb, High Protein Diet To Get Sculpted Lara Croft Body

Alicia Vikander’s lean, muscular Lara Croft body for ‘Tomb Raider’ came from a rigorous diet and even more extreme workouts. We’ve got the fitness plan that got her into action film shape.

Lara Croft is a bad-ass action figure and she needs a body to go along with her wild physical feats. To play the character in the latest Tomb Raider reboot, Alicia Vikander, 29, went through a rigorous diet and exercise plan to get her into fighting shape. Her personal trainer Magnus Lygdback, reveals that she hit the gym seven days a week for seven months. He tells Popsugar that, “We covered it all. Everything from classic lifting and strength training to more functional stuff.” He adds, “I like to switch it up, so we did everything from squatting heavy and doing deadlifts to pull-ups, push-ups, training with machines, training with bodyweight, plyometrics, explosive training.” That sounds brutal!

Magnus knows what he’s doing as he has trained fellow action star Gal Gadot, 32, for Wonder Woman as well as singer Katy Perry, 33. He also had Alicia work on Mixed Martial Arts High Intensity Interval Training which not only got her into shape but helped prep her for fight scenes. While it sounds like an extreme level of physical activity, they would keep workouts to just sixty minute sessions. “What doesn’t happen in the first hour won’t happen in the second hour,” Magnus explains.

As if the commitment to exercise wasn’t enough, Alicia was on a strict high protein, no carb Keto diet, which consists of mainly meat/fish proteins, vegetables and pretty much nothing else. The Oscar winning actress started on it two months before filming began. “It was a high-fat, no-carb diet — not even low-carb. It’s always tricky the first couple of days, but [Alicia’s] willpower is just unbelievable, and she didn’t complain, even though I could see she was struggling a little bit. She kept on bringing it every day,” Magnus reveals. She even had to be careful with her veggies to not go over 25 grams of carbs a day! Now that the movie’s finally out, hopefully Alicia has been able to relax and enjoy a slice of pizza or some bread after all of that carb deprivation.