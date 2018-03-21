Guillermo Haro: 5 Things To Know About Mexican Astronomer & Today’s Google Doodle

Google Doodle is celebrating the life of astronomer Guillermo Haro on what would have been his 105th birthday. Here’s what you need to know about Guillermo!

1. Guillermo discovered a type of nebula. He discovered what is now known as Herbig-Haro objects, which are bright clouds that form when jets of ionized gas from young stars collide with nearby clouds and gas and dust, according to Forbes. Herbig-Haro objects don’t live for very long, just a few thousand years. Guillermo was one of the first astronomers to figure out that these objects formed the way they did, as well as George Herbig. Since they discovered these objects around the same time, the objects were named after both of them.

2. He also found flare stars, discovered a comet, and more. He discovered red and blue bright stars — dubbed flare stars — in the Orion constellation. In 1956, he listed 44 blue galaxies, and also discovered T Tauri stars, a supernova, more than 10 novae, and a comet, according to Heavy.com. His contributions are coveted in the world of astronomy. The National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics, has an observatory named after him in Sonora, Mexico.

3. He has a galaxy named after him! Haro 11 is a small galaxy in the southern constellation of Sculptor.

4. He was originally planning on having a law career. He studied philosophy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He was hired as an assistant to Luis Enrique Erro at the Observatorio Astrofiscio de Tonantzintla, and this is where his astronomy career was born. He worked at the Harvard College Observatory from 1943 to 1944 and then returned to Mexico a year later. He started working for the Observatorio de Tacubaya of the UNAM in 1947.

5. He was a pioneer for Mexican astronomers. He was the first person from Mexico to be elected to the Royal Astronomical Society in 1959. He died in 1988.