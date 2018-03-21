Vanessa Trump Reportedly Pissed At Don Jr. For Being An Absentee Dad: He’s Far From The ‘Perfect Father’

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any messier between Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa Trump, she’s now taking a jab at his parenting!

Now that Vanessa Trump’s marriage to Donald Trump Jr., 40, is over, she’s airing all of his dirty laundry. On the same day Don Jr.’s alleged affair with Aubrey O’Day, 34, was exposed, new reports surfaced claiming POTUS’ son is an absentee father. “She hates that he posts stuff online, pictures of their kids and how he paints the picture of himself as a perfect father, like he’s Mr. Dad. It’s not the truth. And when he’s not away on business trips, he’s hunting and fishing,” a source told Page Six on March 19. This is definitely not a good look. Together, Donald Jr. and Vanessa have five children–Kai Madison Trump, 10, Donald Trump III, 9, Tristan Milos Trump, 6, Spencer Frederick Trump, 5, and Chloe Sophia Trump, 3.

However, Vanessa’s rep denied the allegations. “Vanessa is very protective of her five children as anyone would be, especially those in the public eye. That said, any claims that she is unhappy with Don posting photos of their children on social is not true. In fact, Vanessa is usually the first to ‘like’ the posts that he shares. Don is a wonderful and very involved father.” What a relief!

Interestingly, Donald Jr. and his kids recently enjoyed a trip to Florida following Vanessa’s divorce filing. They spent some time in the sun at President Trump’s Palm Beach resort for his kids’ spring break, according to E! News. Don Jr. shared a few moments from their vacation to Instagram. “Date night with Kai. Great father daughter time,” Donald Jr. captioned the photo of himself with his 10-year-old. It’s certainly refreshing to see this side of him. After all, his latest headlines haven’t been good. Click here to see pics of Donald and Vanessa!