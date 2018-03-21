Taylor Swift Sends Special Gift To Son Of Fellow Kimye Nemesis, Amber Rose, & His Reaction Is Priceless

Adding a new member to her squad, Taylor Swift sent Amber Rose’s son a super sweet gift, & we can’t get over the cuteness! Watch him open his surprise!

Looks like Kanye West‘s, 40, enemies are banding together! Sending Amber Rose‘s, 34, 5-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, the gift of a lifetime, Taylor Swift, 28, proved it pays to be on her good side. Taking to Instagram, Amber revealed Tay personally sent Sebastian tickets to her Reputation Stadium Tour, and it totally made the youngster’s day. We love how Taylor just seems to have a way of making others smile. Click here to pics from Taylor’s “Delicate” music video.

Surprising her son with the thoughtful present, Amber made sure to record Sebastian’s adorable reaction. Presenting the little guy with his VIP box, she said on camera, “I have a surprise for you. Ready? Look at that — Taylor Swift sent that to you.” Sebastian replied in disbelief, “Really? For real?” After receiving some help opening the box from his mom, Sebastian discovered the package’s exciting contents: concert tickets as well as a note from the singer!

“Oh my God, she sent me a letter!” the boy exclaimed, before taking a look and asking, “What’s A-M-B-E-R?” Amber laughed and told him that’s her hame. In part two of the video, Sebastian and Amber make sure to thank Taylor. Flashing a big smile, the child said, “Thanks, Taylor!” How sweet is THAT? It’s no secret Sebastian is a huge Swiftie either. After all, back in October, shared a video of her son rocking a pair of headphones and singing “Look What You Made Me Do” into a microphone.

“He loves him some @taylorswift,” the mom captioned the video, in which Sebastian nails every lyric to the song.