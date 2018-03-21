Tamar Braxton Goes To War With Her Sisters After They Trash Talk Her Troubled Ex Vince Herbert

Tamar Braxton is furious with how her ex Vincent Herbert is being treated by her sisters on ‘Braxton Family Values’! Now they’re clapping back!

As fans know, the premiere of Braxton Family Values is just a day away from airing! However, Tamar Braxton, 41, isn’t out promoting the show! Why? She’s convinced that the upcoming 6th season paints her ex Vincent Herbert, 45, in a negative light, especially by her sisters Trina, Towanda and Traci Braxton, per TMZ. Now Tamar’s sisters are coming forward to address their sister’s misgivings. “At the end of the day, we’re sisters and we talk about each other’s situations all the time,” Trina told the outlet in a new video. “And one of the crazy things is [Tamar] can talk about our relationships and think that it’s okay and when it’s reciprocated it’s supposed to be off limits.”

“When Trina and I were going through our divorces she had a lot to say,” Towanda added. “Matter of fact, when Trina was talking about her divorce [Tamar] shouted. I just think that it’s almost as if ‘I can do you but you better not do me.'” She went on to explain that, unlike most reality shows the Braxton family isn’t a bunch of strangers thrown together and beset with ordeals to overcome. This is their family’s real life, which means the same thing is happening whether the cameras are rolling or not.

In the new preview for the first episode of the season, Towanda and the girls’ mother Evelyn Braxton, 70, pay a visit to the gorgeous songstress’s LA apartment following her split from Vincent. Although it’s a spacious home, Tamar is visibly uncomfortable with the confines after years of sharing a big home with her soon-to-be-ex. “She had the big house and let’s keep it real people, she was miserable. So sometimes big is not always better. It just depends on who you in there with.” Braxton Family Values returns on March 22 at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.