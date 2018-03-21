Rob Kardashian: The Exact Diet, Workout Program & Lifestyle Changes He’s Made to Drop 100 Lbs

Rob Kardashian’s hard work is paying off! His weight loss transformation is incredible, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what he’s doing to slim down!

Losing weight isn’t easy, and if you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know it has been a struggle for Rob Kardashian. But, after seeing pics from his 31st birthday celebration, it seems like he’s almost back to his old self! The father of one– Dream Kardashian, 1, looks great, and we’ve just learned his secret. “This hasn’t been some overnight crash diet, Rob has been working at this for months. He’s had the full support of his family. He’s got a private chef devoted to making him nothing but healthy meals. He’s gone cold turkey on all the fast food and soda, and instead he’s been sucking back protein shakes and green juices,” a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Good for him, right? And, it’s not just his diet! Rob has also made some pretty extreme lifestyle changes.

“Now, instead of going to bed at all hours and sleeping until noon, he’s on a strict 10 p.m. bed time. This is so he can be up early to work out. He’s even started meditating, and he’s been going to therapy. Rob’s determined that this time it will all stick, and he’ll finally get back in shape,” our source added. We couldn’t be happier for Rob! We wish him the best on his weight loss journey, and we can’t wait for him to return to the spotlight for good. Due to his weight, Rob has kept to himself. In fact, he even missed his sister Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding to Kanye West, 40, because of it. Plus, his nasty split with baby mama Blac Chyna, 29, in 2016, also kept him out of the public eye.

However, it’s clear Rob is determined to make 2018 victorious, and even his sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, is ready to see him succeed. “Happy Birthday Rob!!!! This year is YOURS! I can’t wait to see all you conquer! Seeing you as a father has been rewarding!” Khloe captioned her birthday shoutout to Rob on Instagram. So sweet, right?