Queen Latifah’s Mom Dies After Struggling With Heart Condition — So Sad

This is so heartbreaking! Queen Latifah’s mother Rita Owens passed away on March 21 after a suffering from a heart failure. Here’s everything we know.

Our hearts go out to Queen Latifah, 48, as she is mourning the loss of her mother Rita Owens. After battling a chronic heart condition for many years, Rita died on Wednesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens, passed away today. Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light while she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life,” Queen said in a statement given to PEOPLE. We can only imagine how difficult this is.

Just a few days before her death, Latifah shared an Instagram video asking people to pray for her mother’s recovery. “Words can’t express on the gratitude that I feel for the love and well wishes from friends and family and all of you out there who just got love for the Queen! But, just know in the words of my brother Tupac, You are appreciated! Also please continue to send prayers up to my mom’s speedy recover! GOD CAN!!!” Sadly, Rita is gone, but certainly not forgotten.

Queen Latifah has been extremely vocal about her mother’s condition. In fact, the Girls Trip actress opened up about her mother’s heart failure in an American Heart Association Mother’s Day message. “I can’t imagine my life without my mom. My mom is the strongest person I know, and she’s committed to rising about heart failure,” she said in the commercial. We hope that Rita’s death brings more awareness to the severity of the disease. Watch the clip here!