NSYNC Planning ‘Special’ Reunion Performance For Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

NSYNC is planning something epic to honor fans at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why it will be a moment to cherish forever!

At last! On April 30, NSYNC will find a new home located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard. That’s right, they’re getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! And just when you thought the news couldn’t get any more exciting, the group is planning a performance to celebrate. “The guys want to do something special for their fans, and they want to perform a song together to commemorate the occasion. What they are thinking is to do something fun like a medley of songs, or one song and they think it would be fun to do something acapella. They want to give their fans that one last NSYNC moment to cherish together and forever,” a source close to the group, made up of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How cool is that?! It’s time to start listening to your 90’s playlists.

The highly anticipated ceremony will kick off at 11:30 a.m. PT, and fans who are not able to attend can view it via live stream. Before their split in 2002, NSYNC had an impressive music career. The band sold over 30 million albums in the U.S., and were nominated for eight Grammys. And despite their decision to part ways, they’ve remained extremely supportive of one another. In fact, Chris gushed over Justin’s 2018 Super Bowl halftime show performance. “Wow wow wow! Best halftime of performance of all time!!!! Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud,” Chris tweeted on Feb. 4. So sweet, right?

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for NSYNC’s reunion! We’re sure their performance will be epic, and we can’t wait to see which songs they perform. The ceremony can be seen on walkofffame.com. See photos of NSYNC here!