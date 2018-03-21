Lollapalooza Lineup 2018: The Weeknd & More Set To Perform After Slow Start To Ticket Sales
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off on August 2 in Grant Park, Chicago and the official lineup has been released! The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Travis Scott and more! — Check out the big names who will take the stage!
After an unexpected slow start to ticket sales, the official Lollapalooza lineup has been announced for 2018! And, after hearing who’s set to take the stage in Grant Park, Chicago this summer, those lagging ticket sales may just spike up. The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Zedd, Logic and more are just some of the top names announced to take the stage at the annual festival, which takes place from August 2-5. Arctic Monkeys, Gucci Mane, LL Cool J, Khalid, Post Malone and Tyler The Creator are also confirmed to entertain thousands. See the full list of performers below!
Lollapalooza consists of eight stages and 170+ bands from all over the world. The festival is even home to some of the best food, drinks and sweets Chi town has to offer. Adding to the excitement, Lolla offers the best photogenic spots for your Instagram-worthy snaps, amazing art and tons of merch. Not to mention, music lovers can jam out in style with the lavish VIP packages. Check out the different ticket packages below!
Lollapalooza 2018 full lineup:
Lizzo
Jack White
Anderson East
The National
ODESZA
Lil Uzi Vert
St. Vincent
Excision
Walk The Moon
Dillon Francis
Galantis
Dua Lipa
James Bay
Brockhampton
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Borns Greta Van Fleet
Tash Sultana
Illenium
Rezz
Rebelution
Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven
Lil Pump
Lykke Li
Chromeo
CHVRCHES
Luke Combs
Tycho
Playboi Carti
Franz Ferdinand
Malaa
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Manchester Orchestra
Daniel Caesar
The Neighbourhood
Portugal. The Man
Blackbear
Jungle
Alina Baraz
Zomboy
Vampire Weekend
Quinn XCII
Rex Orange County
Superorganism
Post Animal
Bebe Rexha
NAV
Cuco
Goldlink
Billie Eilish
Hippie Sabotage
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Kali Uchis
Bazzi
Daya
Jessie Ware
What So Not
All Time Low
Lany
Cigarettes After Sex
Sabrina Claudio
Petit Biscuit
The Wombats
Kayzo
Parquet Courts
Alan Walker
Stars
A R I Z O N A
The Vaccines
Bomba Estereo
Rusko
Dermont Kennedy
TroyBoi
Big Wild
Lauv… AND MORE!
A 4-Day VIP Ticket gives fans admittance to to the festival for all four days with special access & amenities for $2,200 plus taxes and fees. There are also 1-day passes for VIP access. As for those amenities and special access perks? — access to the North & South VIP Lolla Lounges featuring relaxed seating, shade and premium restrooms; elevated viewing platforms; golf cart shuttle transportation between the Lolla Lounges; daily menus prepared by Chicago chefs; beer, wine and specialty cocktails [21+]; express Spa treatments; on-site concierge services; preferred pricing for locker rentals with mobile charging; dedicated entrance to the festival; unlimited in-and-out privileges; one commemorative RFID-enabled wristband; access to all areas available to General Admission [per the festival’s website];
If fans want to upgrade from a VIP ticket, they can purchase a 4-Day Platinum Ticket for $4,200 plus taxes and fees, which allows admittance to the festival for all four days with exclusive perks & amenities, including access to Front Row Platinum Viewing Areas for the 4 Main Stages, as seen on the Lolla site. Other perks Platinum has that VIP doesn’t include, express spa treatments, unlimited in-and-out privileges, and pre-sale access to Lolla after shows. The site also contains general admission info and hotel packages.
Fans went wild on March 21, ahead of the official lineup announcement, when rumors swirled that some of the performers had already been leaked. Lollapalooza coordinators boarded a decked out CTA train on Wednesday, which made stops at Orange Line stations. Fans were able to ride the train to receive free Lollapalooza T-shirts, and other goodies, while listening to music being played from a boombox at the back of the car. Some fans started to speculate that the music being played contained the lineup of artists for the 2018 festival. And, it appears as thought they were correct about some of the artists in the list above!