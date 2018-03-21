Kourtney wore a black bra and a sheer skirt for a night out in L.A. on March 20 — click to see pics of her sultry look compared to Kim below!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, showed off a sexy new style while out on March 20 in Los Angeles, Calif. She looked hot at a friend’s birthday party at The Six restaurant, wearing a black bra, similar to the style her sis Kim Kardashian loves to wear as well. Kim wore a similar white bra-top and sparkly skirt in July 2017 at a Balmain party. This look showed off Kourt’s svelte stomach — she works hard on those abs, and that work is paying off! She looked so good. See pics below!

She wore black high-waisted underwear, covered by a sheer Fendi skirt that retails for a cool $990. She paired the look with black ankle boots. She also wore a coat despite the warm weather. Her hair was in a deep side part with rounded ends and her eye makeup was pretty and flirty. She kept her lips neutral for this look, but her skin was absolutely glowing.

Kourtney is not the only one showing off her undergarments! Sis Khloe Kardashian, whose baby is due in late April, posted a super sexy image on Instagram on March 21 wearing a lacy black bra and thong, and showing off that baby bump! At least Kourtney and Kim’s super flat abs are motivation for a post-baby body! See more of Kourtney’s sexiest pics ever in the gallery attached above.

We think both Kourtney and Kim look hot in this look!