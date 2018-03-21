Is Kim Kardashian Angry At Taylor Swift For Gifting Kanye’s Ex Amber Rose With VIP Concert Tickets?

Kim Kardashian may not be as angry as you think about Taylor Swift gifting Amber Rose’s son concert tickets despite the fact that Amber’s Kanye West’s ex. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is not letting her beef with Taylor Swift, 28, get in the way of feeling happy for Amber Rose‘s son, Sebastian, after he was gifted with VIP concert tickets from the “Delicate” singer. Amber dated Kim’s hubby Kanye West, 40, in the past but that isn’t affecting Kim in any way and she’s actually happy about the gesture. “Kim saw Amber’s video and she thought it was really awesome and cute,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’d feel the same way if an artist that one of her children liked did the same for them as well. Kim thought Taylor gifting Sebastian and Amber Rose with a gift basket and VIP concert tickets was very sweet for Sebastian especially because he’s a young fan.” Well, that’s certainly sweet of Kim!

Although Kim is looking at Tay’s gift from a healthy perspective, she still can’t help but think it may be Taylor’s way of edging Kanye on after their infamous feud. “On the flipside, Kim can’t help but think it’s a ploy by Taylor to once again poke that thorn in Kanye’s side and get under his skin,” the source continued. “Even though Kanye and Amber’s relationship was long, long ago, Kim wouldn’t put it past Taylor to attempt to clique up with any of his former enemies just to spite him. She’s definitely got her eyes peeled in case Taylor tries to pull some shady stuff down the line.”

We’re not sure whether or not Taylor’s looking to add fuel to her Kanye fire, but we have to admit, gifting Kanye’s ex’s son would be a pretty “in your face” gesture if she was. Amber and Kanye dated for about two years before splitting up in 2010. Two years later, Kanye started dating Kim and the rest, well, is history!