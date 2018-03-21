Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Weird Pregnancy Rumor As Only She Can

It seems that Khloe Kardashian will be dogged by pregnancy rumors up until she gives birth. The ‘Revenge Body’ star had to personally squash one accusation that she thought was absolutely ‘bizarre!’

Can Khloe Kardashian get a break from the bizarre, outlandish and weird pregnancy rumors? The 33-year-old is set to give birth any time now, and she doesn’t have time to go online and correct fools who are spreading stories. The latest sordid chapter in KoKo’s pregnancy came when a Twitter user offered this comment: ”My dad is currently staying for a ‘work trip’ in the hotel [Khloe Kardashian] conceived her baby and I’ve never felt true jealousy until now.” Khloe, who was tagged in the tweet, quickly clapped back at this tomfoolery.

“That’s f*cking bizarre! I didn’t conceive my baby in a hotel room. Why on earth would your father even tell you that? Weird.” Yeah, this user – who has since made her tweets protected – had a lot to answer for. First off, why is “work trip” in quotes? Is this a hotel of ill repute? Second, if Khloe conceived her kid in a hotel, how would anyone know? Did someone thing Kris Jenner would be lying in wait, ready to brand the room and sell tours to avid Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans?

The twitter user making the hotel allegation cleared things up, according to Bustle. Supposedly, the hotel where her dad is on a “work trip” has been telling guests that’s where Khloe and Tristan Thompson made their baby. Huh. If that’s true, is Kris going to sic the lawyers on this establishment for infringing on the Kardashian name? Also, how would that drum up business? Honestly, this is so odd that it’s no wonder Khloe personally stepped in to nip this one in the bud.

It seems Khloe has been killing time on Twitter until her due date. She’s been chatting with fans about what she plans to call her daughter. After hinting she would christen the baby with a name beginning with either “K” or a “T,” KoKo has decided to follow her sisters’ example and forgo the Kardashian K-naming convention. “I’m going with a babe that starts with a T,” she tweeted on March 19. Though, when one fan suggested “KRISTIAN” as a name, Khloe had to give some applause. “Hahahahaha my mom would be so happy!”

Khloe will be happy when she’s finally a mom. She “is huge and ready to pop,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, noting that while Khloe is psyched to finally become a mom, she was not “prepared for the insane change her body is going through.” Well, until she gives birth, she’ll have to wait it out and keep busy by squashing the next round of absurd pregnancy rumors.