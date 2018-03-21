Kate Upton Wears Super Sexy, Sheer Sequin Dress To Reception In Never-Seen Wedding Pics

Kate is one of the sexiest models in the world, and she showed off her hot body on her wedding day! See her sheer reception dress for the first time below!

Kate Upton, 25, has been posting a slew of photos from her picture perfect wedding over the last week on Instagram, but on March 20, she revealed her “late night look” — a sequined, sheer creation that was absolutely gorgeous. The dress was designed by Christy Rilling Studio. “I wanted a dress that I could have fun in, but that still brought the glamour,” Kate revealed to Vogue. Mission accomplished, Kate!

The dress featured a nude bodysuit covered by a sheer, silver fabric draped to perfection. It was beaded and featured a massive amount of pearls — so stunning. This is such a gorgeous party dress! Kate posted it from the front and the back (see pics below) so we could see it in all of its glory! It was slightly Grecian-inspired, and super sexy — it showed off her cleavage and long legs. Of course, it shined as bright as her mega-watt smile!

The stunning affair was held at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Italy on November 4, 2017. Kate married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in the fairytale ceremony, where she wore a stunning Valentino ball gown for the main event. Kate’s hair was styled in glam waves by John Ruggiero, who used Moroccanoil products. Everything about this wedding was just amazing!

See her second, sheer dress from all angles here:

Late night look A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Congratulations again, to Kate and Justin!